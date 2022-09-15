 Skip to main content
Iola Marjorie Shoemaker

February 1, 1923 - August 8, 2022

Iola Marjorie Shoemaker departed from this life on Aug. 8, 2022. Iola lived a full life, as she had 99 years on this earth to spend with family and friends and to pursue her many interests. Iola was born in Jay, Okla., on Feb. 1, 1923. She moved out west to California with her mother and siblings during the Great Depression, where they settled in Long Beach. This is where she met Alfred Shoemaker, her loving husband of 62 years. During Alfred‘s military deployment during World War II, Iola served in the 3501st Army Airbase Unit from 1944 to 1945, where she worked in communications with a cryptographic security clearance rating. Upon Al’s return, they settled into married life and started their family. In 1958, they moved to Murphys, Calif., where they spent the majority of their married life and raised their three children. Iola and Al retired to Reno, Nev., in 2001. They were married until Al’s passing in 2005.

