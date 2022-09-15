February 1, 1923 - August 8, 2022
Iola Marjorie Shoemaker departed from this life on Aug. 8, 2022. Iola lived a full life, as she had 99 years on this earth to spend with family and friends and to pursue her many interests. Iola was born in Jay, Okla., on Feb. 1, 1923. She moved out west to California with her mother and siblings during the Great Depression, where they settled in Long Beach. This is where she met Alfred Shoemaker, her loving husband of 62 years. During Alfred‘s military deployment during World War II, Iola served in the 3501st Army Airbase Unit from 1944 to 1945, where she worked in communications with a cryptographic security clearance rating. Upon Al’s return, they settled into married life and started their family. In 1958, they moved to Murphys, Calif., where they spent the majority of their married life and raised their three children. Iola and Al retired to Reno, Nev., in 2001. They were married until Al’s passing in 2005.
She is survived by three children, Janice Spreadborough, of Reno, Ronald Shoemaker and wife Doniela, of Sisters, Ore., and Gayle Andrus and husband Brian, of Anchorage, Alaska; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred, mother Balma, sisters Dorotha and Vesta, brother John and grandson Greg.
Iola made Oregon her home these past several years. She was a member of The Band of Brothers Veterans organization. Iola also participated regularly in the annual Veterans Day parade in Bend, Ore., sitting in a fancy car and waving to parade goers with her friendly smile as she rode by.
Iola liked to travel and learn about native cultures, flowers and fauna. She and Al enjoyed traveling together in their RV. They drove to Alaska from California more than once, and as far east as South Dakota, enjoying all the sites along the way. Iola attended Columbia College, where she earned her associate degree in arts in 1971, developing her skills as a photographer. Iola was inspired by the work of Ansel Adams. Her talent was recognized as she took home first place ribbons for her entries at the Lodi Grape Festival and In-Focus “88” by the Central Sierra Arts Council, and was commissioned for her photographic talents by local businesses.
Iola will be remembered for her friendly and inquisitive nature. She enjoyed a good cup of tea and good conversation. She will live on in our love for her.
She is interred in Reno with her husband. On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., there will be a Veterans Honors Presentation for Iola and Al at the Veterans Memorial in Murphys, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Gazebo across the street at Murphys Community Park. Anyone who was acquainted with Iola and Al are welcome to attend.