David Johns

David Johns

05/19/1937 – 09/15/2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the beloved, David Johns. David was born and raised in Oakland and graduated from Fremont High School in Class of 1955. David attended San Francisco State University where he played basketball and graduated Class of 1960. David's life long career was a high school physical education teacher and sports coach at Encinal High School in Alameda. An avid sports lover, David enjoyed playing tennis and golf in his younger years and watching sports from his recliner in his golden years. David’s life-long passion was being a loyal and dedicated Oakland Raider fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years. His motto was "it is not over until it is over" and would never give up nor leave a game until it had finally ended. David touched a lot of lives through sports and was committed to its core values of hard work, discipline, and teamwork. David enjoyed his retirement years living in beautiful Arnold, California. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and is survived by his wife of 25 years, Harriet Johns, sister, Margaret Watson, children, Lori Abreu and Lynne Johns, grandchildren, Ashley Kraut and Alexis Abreu, and great grandchildren, Olivia Bea Kraut and Carson Abreu Kraut.

