Charles Clayton Moore

Charles Clayton Moore

09/27/1945 – 04/30/2022

Charles Clayton Moore (Charlie) was born in 1945 in Modesto, CA to Jessie and Elmer (Tex) Moore. He died peacefully at home in Mokelumne Hill, CA, surrounded by family, on April 30, 2022 after a battle with cancer. He joined the army and completed Officer Candidate School (OSC) in Maryland and was stationed in Panama. After the army he completed his degree in Civil Engineering at UC Davis. Upon graduating he settled in Mokelumne Hill, CA, Center of the Universe. Charlie Moore was intelligent, pragmatic, clever, and witty. He was a loving and dedicated father and husband. He was also an incredible mentor. Charlie coached youth soccer and baseball, taught fly fishing classes, and taught his children how to build things and problem solve. He loved to travel, camp, golf, and he especially loved fly fishing. He approached life with an engineering mind, and came up with clever solutions to everyday problems. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Tex, and brother David. He leaves behind his wife Catharine Moore, his children Cara and Casey (Kim Smith), his brother Tim, the people he mentored, and the community of Mokelumne Hill. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to Amador Fly Fishers or CalTrout. Charlie was known for his dry sense of humor. Charlie's final wish is that his remains be shot out of a potato gun, pending EPA approval.

