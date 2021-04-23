You have permission to edit this article.
Sheila Hamilton

Sheila Hamilton

04/25/48 – 04/01/21

Sheila Irene Hamilton born Sheila Irene Park on April 25 1948 in San Bernardino California passed away peacefully at her home in Sonora on April 1st Surrounded by her family. She will be sorely missed by her beloved boyfriend Mike Hansen, Children Sammie Franks and Sherry Lott and the joys of her life, her grandchildren Christopher and Kyler Lott, Sammie Jr and Samantha Franks, Jason and Jonathan Smith and her great grandchildren Sammie III, Haileigh and Nichole Franks, whom she was affectionately known as Nana. When Sheila was 13 she moved to Valley Springs and lived there until she married and moved to Sonora, after her divorce she work many different jobs but the one she loved was being a taxi driver and that led to her owning the company. When she retired she moved to Angels Camp to be closer to her mother. Those who knew Shelia knew that her glass was always half full and no matter what she faced in life she did not let it bring her down, she was always happy and optimistic, never letting on to her internal struggles. Sheila is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her stepfather Gary Powell, The love of her life Mike Hansen, numerous siblings and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Powell and her brother James Park. Sheila's final resting place will be next to her loving mother. All who knew her are welcome to join us for her grave side service at the Altaville cemetery 228 Monte Verde St. on May 1st at 11:00 am.

