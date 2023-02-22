Richard “Dick” Eugene Klith was born in Bookings, S.D., on July 30, 1932. Richard moved to Angels Camp with his mother, Ethel Francis, who married Sam Soracco and moved to Rail Road Flat. He attended Rail Road Flat Elementary and Calaveras High School. After high school he joined the military and was a mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War. After the military he came back home and worked at the Wilseyville Mill and became a timber faller. He passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 90 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Anna Klith; brother, Steve Soracco; sons, Mike and Duane Klith; grandsons, Billy, Brandon, Steven, Jeffrey and Jeremy; and many great-grandchildren. Dick loved abalone diving, hunting, cutting wood with his boys and grandsons.
