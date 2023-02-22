 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.

Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online. For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320 For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.

Richard “Dick” Eugene Klith

  • Updated
  • Comments
LT Klith

Richard “Dick” Eugene Klith was born in Bookings, S.D., on July 30, 1932. Richard moved to Angels Camp with his mother, Ethel Francis, who married Sam Soracco and moved to Rail Road Flat. He attended Rail Road Flat Elementary and Calaveras High School. After high school he joined the military and was a mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War. After the military he came back home and worked at the Wilseyville Mill and became a timber faller. He passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 90 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Anna Klith; brother, Steve Soracco; sons, Mike and Duane Klith; grandsons, Billy, Brandon, Steven, Jeffrey and Jeremy; and many great-grandchildren. Dick loved abalone diving, hunting, cutting wood with his boys and grandsons.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy

Calaveras Enterprise