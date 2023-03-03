Frances "Marie" McWherter
August 31, 1931- February 6, 2023
Frances "Marie" McWherter from Mokelumne Hill, Calif., passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, at the age of 91 in Placerville, Calif. Marie was born on Aug. 31, 1931, in Ninnekah, Okla.
She was a friendly and outgoing woman with a heart of gold. She was a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma and always there for her family. She loved spending time with her family and visiting the casino.
She worked at Fiberboard in Antioch in her younger years. After moving to Calaveras County she was a waitress at Capelo's in Angels Camp and at Rossetti's in Wallace. She later retired from Lucky's in Jackson as a Deli Clerk. She then became an active member and volunteer of the Ladies Auxiliary, Post 376 Glencoe.
She was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters; her son Richard L McCoy, of Rail Road Flat; and her great-grandson Nate Infante, of South Carolina. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James M McCoy and Cindy of South Carolina; her daughter Terry M McCoy-Avallon, of Mokelumne Hill; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be held at a later date, Sept. 16, 2023, at the American Legion, Glencoe.
