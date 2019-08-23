November 21, 1940 – August 20, 2019
Thomas Charles Osborn, age 78, a lifelong resident of Altaville and Angels Camp, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence in Angels Camp.
Tom spent most of his life as a rancher on the Osborn Ranch located a few miles west of Angels Camp on an area once known as Shaw’s Flat. He also worked for PG&E, retiring after 34 years with the company.
Tom is survived by his children, Kelly Osborn of Angels Camp, Staci (Donnie) Santella of Angels Camp; grandchildren, Vincent (Amie) Osborn of Bunker Hill, Ind., Nicolas Osborn of Angels Camp and Dominic Santella of Angels Camp.
The Rosary will be held at Angels Memorial Chapel in Angels Camp on Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Angels Camp on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Altaville Protestant Cemetery, Altaville, Calif.