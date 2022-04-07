04/29/1939 – 03/08/2022
Sherry Carr passed away at her home in Arnold, on the 8th of March, due to losing her fight to dementia. She is survived by her children Michael Carr, Nancy Carr, Bonnie Thygesen, and grandchildren Ryan, Keith, Jessica and great grandson Hayden. Everyone who knew Sherry would remember her for her love of all thing's nature and animals, especially her dogs. We will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Sherry at the Pinebrook H.O.A. at 2108 Flanders Dr, in Arnold on 4/30 from 1 to 4 p.m.