Darlene Elaine Bitler

Following the many years of a long goodbye due to Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, Darlene Bitler died peacefully at age 89, with family present and loving her through her transition to her next destination, on Feb. 5 at Avalon Care Center in San Andreas, California.

Darlene was born in Sacramento, California, on March 26, 1933. During her childhood and teen years, she lived in Santa Clara, California, with her parents and three younger siblings, with many extended family members nearby. Following graduation from Santa Clara High School, where she greatly enjoyed her time as a student and an athlete, she became a licensed cosmetologist. However, it was during a summer job waitressing at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Kings Beach, California, in North Lake Tahoe, that the course of the rest of her life was determined. Shortly after her arrival in June 1953, she met one of the regular local customers, a handsome, good-humored masonry contractor. She and Gorden Bitler married in September; it was a marriage that lasted for 49 years and 8 months. The first four and a half years of married life brought with them four active children.

