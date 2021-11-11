Norman Price

10/03/1949 – 09/22/2021
Norman Carl Price of Garden Valley, Idaho passed away on September 22nd, 2021 at the age of 71. He was born in Sonora, California on October 3rd, 1949 and raised in Angels Camp, California. Norman graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1967. Norman is survived by his brother, Harold Price; his sister, Carolee Harris (Price); his nephews, Jason Schilling and Jeff Winkler; his niece, Jeneen Mann; step-children, Trinity Murphy and Nathan Mortenson; and grandsons Reed and West Murphy. He is predeceased by his parents, Ada and Melvin Price. Norman was a very outgoing child with a love for animals and the outdoors. He was active in 4-H and enjoyed spending time with the Whittle Family at their ranch camping and running cattle. This is where Norman developed his passion for horses and still enjoyed riding “Lotto” around the trails of Garden Valley. Upon graduating from Bret Harte High School, Norman attended Colombia College in Sonora, CA. He then went on to work for PG and E in September of 1971 and retired May 31st, 2007 to start his own company, Price Construction and Environmental. Norman enjoyed helping others and was active in the recovery community as well as public service. He served on the Angels Camp Planning Commission from 1993 to 2004 and then transitioned to the Angels Camp City Council from 2005 to 2008. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, November 20th beginning at 12:30pm at the Angels Camp Gun Club located at 2403 Gunclub Rd., Angels Camp, CA. Lunch and beverages will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.