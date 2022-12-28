October 26, 1966 - November 29, 2022
Kimberly Lynn Schlenz passed away on Nov. 29, 2022, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 56.
Kim was born on Oct. 26, 1966, in Oakland, Calif. She later moved to Calaveras County with her mom, Barbara Burdette, and sister, Kristine Perry. Kim graduated Gold Strike High School in 1984. After moving away for a few years, Kim visited her mother in Calaveras and met her future husband, Timothy Schlenz. Kim moved to Mountain Ranch with Tim and went on to raise two daughters, Kayla and Sophia, becoming involved in a variety of school and afterschool committees. Kim stayed in the community after both daughters began college, continuing to build friendships and create memories in the area.
Kim loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, kayaking, swimming, cooking, and gardening. She was always involved in the community and built many deep connections here. Her genuine compassion, sharp humor, and willingness to always go the extra mile will be missed by all who had the chance to know her.
Kim was predeceased by her husband and her father. She is survived by her two daughters, her sister, her mother, many nieces and nephews, and friends she held in her heart as family.
