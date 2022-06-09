Rhonda (Brower) Fee

April 30, 1956 - May 19, 2022
Rhonda Gene (Brower) Fee passed peacefully late Thursday evening, May 19, 2022. She was surrounded by the many people that loved her during the months that followed a stroke in late 2021.
Born in Auburn, Calif., on April 30, 1956, she spent most of her life in Angels Camp. As a young Brower girl, she could always be found at the fairgrounds running with horses or out on the trail during the summer months in the high country. Many will remember her as a kind, well-established, and respected nurse. She spent the first 30 years of her career at Mark Twain Convalescent Hospital in San Andreas and retired from Adventist Sonora in early 2021. She was a young nurse at Mark Twain when she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while raising her daughter with the support of family and friends. Highlights of her career were caring for and learning from the elder and senior community. She also had a deep passion for her work in nurse preceptorship and kept in touch with many nurses over her 40-year career. When enjoying time off she traveled north to be close to her girls in the Pacific Northwest where she loved to cook and take drives into the Columbia River Gorge while savoring the rainy days before returning to her beautiful home outside Mountain Ranch, Calif.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Brower, and her mother, Beatrice (Purcell) Brower; sisters Linda (Brower) Lawrence, Elizabeth "Kay" Brower; and brothers Russel and Keith Pierce; as well as her beloved grandparents Bill and Viola Purcell and Jessie (Brower) Vonich, of Angels Camp. She is survived by her daughter Hollie Fee; granddaughter Jessica Fee; loving mother, Delores Brower; brothers Daryl (Kim) Brower, Ron, Art (Jae), and Mark, sister Deborah Pierce; her favorite auntie, Jeanie (Vonich) Johnson; and multiple nieces and nephews she thought of often.
We will celebrate her life with great joy on Sunday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Utica Park in Angels Camp. We invite friends and family of the community to join us in stories, local music, and memories of a life well lived.