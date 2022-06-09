Judith Ann Gill

December 26, 1947 - May 26, 2022
Our beloved mother, Judith, passed away peacefully at the age of 74, surrounded by her family in her Burson, Calif., home, following a long and heroic battle against pancreatic cancer.
Judy was born in Phoenix, Ariz., to parents Hazel (Maxine) Ellene Withrow and Ernest Woodrow Snipes. When her mother married Gordon Kenneth Ulrich, Judy acquired the last name of Ulrich, which she used until her marriage. As an Air Force dependent and later as a Navy spouse, she had the opportunity to travel the world and experience many diverse cultures, which she spoke of often and played a role in her desire to help others. She had an astounding and diverse career during her lifetime. She studied nursing in college, worked in nursing homes, and did private duty nursing. Each time her duty station changed, she had to reinvent herself. She worked for Wang Industries on some of the earliest computer systems of the 1970s. She owned a catering and event business in Boise and later a restaurant in Alameda, Calif. Her family and friends can vouch for her fantastic food and creativity in creating memorable events. She entered a cookie contest with Ghirardelli Chocolate and won with her Kahlua Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut cookies. She received a year's supply of chocolate chips and had a version of her recipe printed on the packaging. She worked for Elizabeth Arden for years as a makeup artist. Her beauty was legendary without an artist involved, but helping others feel beautiful was vital to her. She had the voice of an angel and was in a band while stationed in Hawaii. She loved all music and was always a rock star to her family. The most notable thing was her desire to support our military and their families. She served as the Navy Command Ombudsman for years at Treasure Island Naval Station and the USS Carl Vinson while stationed in Alameda, Calif. She was the President of the Enlisted Wives Club for the USS William H. Stanley while stationed in San Diego, Calif. After her husband's retirement, she continued to support our veterans and service members through the American Legion. She was an active and devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Forty and Eight, serving as President of the American Legion Auxiliary for the state of Idaho. After moving here, she continued to be actively involved with the American Legion in Valley Springs. Growing up, Judy was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and later the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted member of the Treasure Valley Church of Christ in Boise. She was strong and unwavering in her faith and loved sharing her love with those that needed it. Judy loved singing hymns, but Christmas was her favorite time of year, and her version of the song "Mary Did You Know" was something to behold. Many of her happiest memories involved cooking or crafting with friends and family, which allowed her to feed other people’s bodies, minds, and souls in her unique way. She was a natural-born caretaker of all she encountered. No matter how full her plate was, she always made time for whatever was needed, as the word "no" did not exist in her vocabulary.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Forrest Gill; her mother, Hazel (Maxine) Ellene Withrow; her father, Ernest Woodrow Snipes; her stepfather, Gordon Kenneth Ulrich; her siblings William Woodrow Snipes, Rose Ellen Snipes; and bonus daughter Elizabeth Stocks-Jordan. She is survived by her children Misty (Bruce) Thorpe, of Boise, Heather (Richard) Peters, of Burson, Brian (Karla) Summers, of Boise, Brenna (Lance) Summers, of Salem, Ore., and bonus son Jerome (Stacy) Edwards, of Seattle, Wash; grandchildren Brahm (Laura) Wilson, of Florence, Mass., David (Melanie) Peters and Michael Peters, of Burson, Zachary Kinzel, of Boise, Trevor Summers, of Salem, Ore., Reese Summers, of Boise, Courtney (Joey) Morris of Edgewood, Wash., Kayla (Logan) Champion, of Boise; and bonus grandchildren Kelsey Seyersdahl, Phillip (Deni) Mullen, Jayce Kassahn, Lijah Jordan, and Oqim Jordan; great-grandchildren Reed and Mara Wilson, of Florence, Mass., Aspen Peters, of Burson, and Charlotte and Travis Champion, of Boise. Also, her siblings Linda Bruner, of Rush Springs, Okla., Sandra Bradshaw, of California, Gordon Bruce (Daveta) Ulrich, of Pocatello, Idaho, and many other extended family members.
Judith loved with her whole heart and had more "bonus family" than we can begin to list here, but know she loved and cherished all of you. Due to the number of family and friends in multiple states, we are hosting two celebrations of life. Her family welcomes all who loved and cherished Judy to join us to celebrate her extraordinary life. Services: Valley Springs - Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall located at 300 Daphne Street, Valley Springs, CA 95252. Boise, Idaho - Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home located at 3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian, ID 83642, followed by a reception at the Boise Depot located at 2603 W. Eastover Terrace, Boise, ID 83706. Graveside interment will be on July 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714.