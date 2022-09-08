 Skip to main content
Keith Murdock Bibee

LT Bibee

November 11, 1946 - August 17, 2022

Keith Bibee was a man known and loved these last 50 years that he lived in Calaveras County. Keith grew up in southern California in the 50s and 60s where, according to him, he “invented cool.” He was a decorated Vietnam veteran (Purple Heart/Bronze Star with V device) known to his brothers in arms by the call sign “Alpha 6 Oscar,” and served in the 9th Infantry Division of the US Army; fighting in the Mekong Delta.

