Keith Murdock Bibee

November 11, 1946 - August 17, 2022
Keith Bibee was a man known and loved these last 50 years that he lived in Calaveras County. Keith grew up in southern California in the 50s and 60s where, according to him, he “invented cool.” He was a decorated Vietnam veteran (Purple Heart/Bronze Star with V device) known to his brothers in arms by the call sign “Alpha 6 Oscar,” and served in the 9th Infantry Division of the US Army; fighting in the Mekong Delta.
After the war, Keith and Nancy, his wife of 52 years, moved to Calaveras, where he owned and operated Keith’s Kustom Signs. Starting in 1975, Keith painted the first frog in the downtown Angels Camp intersection, which he continued each Frog Jump until passing off the paintbrush to his son, Jacob. His beautiful signs still line the streets of our cities, greeting everyone who sees “Welcome to Angels Camp” or “Welcome to Murphys, the Queen of the Sierras,” and countless others.
A hunter, fisherman, artist, awesome grandfather, patient dad, committed husband, loving father-in-law, self-appointed comedian at every social gathering, John Wayne impersonator, opinionated political philosopher, soccer coach, lover of music, whiskey connoisseur proud of his Scottish heritage, common sense appreciator—too many wonderful things to count, known well by all who had their own relationship with him.
More than all, he loved the Lord Jesus and serving the children of Christ’s church—as a Sunday school teacher, security team volunteer, and as one of the “Grandparents on Patrol” at CFLC.
Keith passed away at home on Aug. 17. He was 75 years old. A sad day for those who knew him, yet we rejoice knowing that he’s at home with the Lord. We want to thank the paramedics who worked so diligently to keep him here. Your efforts are never in vain.
One of the last things he said to me (Jacob) was, “One day, we’ll find out the answer to all these questions on the other side.” Well, Pops, now that you’ve got the answers, I guess there’s no more debate. We loved those debates, and we’ll miss them.
Keith is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Jacob and his wife Amanda, David and his wife Rebekah; two granddaughters, Presley and Rōmi; and siblings, Terry, Ken, and Kit.
A memorial service will be held at Foothill Community Church in Angels Camp on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow. Please RSVP if you plan to attend the reception at www.tinyurl.com/KeithBibee.