 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Connie Lou Adams

LT Adams

Our beloved mother, Connie Lou Adams, passed away peacefully in her home in Angels Camp on Oct. 27, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1937, in Warren, Pennsylvania. She is survived by three children, Dan, Kelly, and Tim. She also had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services were held on Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys, Calif. Donations to hospice would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy