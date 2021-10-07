Opha Lynn Cross Cowgill

March 7, 1926 – September 9, 2021
Lynn Cowgill died peacefully at home after a short illness on Sept. 9. She was 95. She was born on March 7, 1926, in Nampa, Idaho, to Otho Lynn Cross and Josie Ellen Luckinbill Cross. She was an only child who grew up on the farm on the Oregon/Idaho border. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Gray Cowgill, on Sept. 19, 1945. She was passionate about her family, and she created and cultivated lovely homes wherever they moved. Her children grew up in a warm and loving home and, as adults, enjoyed returning with their own growing families through the years. She was a Betty Crocker Mom; a wonderful cook who was at the heart of every family meal, picnic, or holiday dinner. She was a famous (at least among family and friends) baker of cookies. She had a wonderful, quiet sense of humor, which she held on to until the end. She helped out with the Friends of the Library’s drive to clean due date stickers off thousands of books. She is credited with dubbing the book cleaning group “The Dirty Book Club.” She was also a longtime volunteer with the Hospice Thrift Store in Angels Camp.
She is survived by her son, Richard, his wife, Cynthia, of Mokelumne Hill, and their three daughters, Lexie Kalbach, Mia O’Neal and Mae Cowgill. She is also survived by her daughter Janet Baechler and Janet’s husband, Willie, and their children, Laura Seeger and Scott Seeger. She was preceded in death by her daughter Paula Gmelch in 2007 and survived by Paula’s husband, Walt Gmelch, and sons Ben Gmelch and Tom Gmelch and their families. Her husband, Tom Cowgill, preceded her in death as well in 2007. She left one cousin, Dory Mullen, of Illinois, and nine great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at her request.
