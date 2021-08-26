Elaine Angle

02/17/1941 – 08/13/2021
Elaine Nisleit Angle was born on February 17,1941 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Harold and Olga Nisleit. Then at 9 years old she moved to California. She graduated from San Leandro High School in 1959. She found the love of her life George Angle and married in 1963. In her free time, she loved going to quilt retreats and doing other crafts while living in her Rancho Murieta home. She started working for World Airways as an Accounts Receivable clerk. Next at the Pleasanton Police Department. Lastly, it was time to retire from her favorite job at Calaveras County as a Court Clerk. She passed away on August 13, 2021. Elaine is survived by her boyfriend Frank Strong, her daughters Lori Rosales and Jodi Cazzell. Her brothers Jim Nisleit and Roger Nisleit, grandkids Brooke Angle, Andrew Purslow, Alyssa Purslow and Ashley Purslow. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Community Church 14670 Cantova Way Rancho Murieta, CA 95683. Condolences can be sent with flowers to the church.