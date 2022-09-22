 Skip to main content
Miriam Kamai

0726/1950 – 08/22/2022

Her husband, her mother and her loved ones called her Dee-Dee. But her given name was Miriam. She never particularly liked her name. Miriam roughly translated means salty or bitter water. She felt it was a type of curse, an indicator of her life, and so it was . She was quite like her name. This woman of salty water, much like the tears, sweat, sea and even amniotic fluid, was buoyant. The names : Mary, Mere, Marie and Miriam are reminiscent, not of bitterness, but of the ups and downs of the sea and its tides.

