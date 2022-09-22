Miriam Kamai

Her husband, her mother and her loved ones called her Dee-Dee. But her given name was Miriam. She never particularly liked her name. Miriam roughly translated means salty or bitter water. She felt it was a type of curse, an indicator of her life, and so it was . She was quite like her name. This woman of salty water, much like the tears, sweat, sea and even amniotic fluid, was buoyant. The names : Mary, Mere, Marie and Miriam are reminiscent, not of bitterness, but of the ups and downs of the sea and its tides.
Thus her life was one of jutting atolls and darkening caverns of the sea floor. In her rising, she had the fire and ferocity equal to that of any man. It is from her that the meaning of perseverance isn't just learned, but embraced. Though she gave birth to four children, there were two whose lives were cut short Surely they await her now. She had one surviving son whom she adored. She had one daughter, wherein, her tender heart was replicated. She was triumphant, and in gracious repose she found her sunset on August 22, 2022. To my mom, Miriam Camelia Kamai!! Auwe!!!! Auwe!! We love you Mom!