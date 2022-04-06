January 13, 1932 - March 26, 2022
Dallas "Dutch" Tracy Bobp died on March 26, 2022, in Murphy's surrounded by family. His life began in Conrad, Montana, on January 13, 1932; born to Eleanor Bobp "Hazelton" and John Tracy Bobp. He had one sister, Ruth "Deane,” who preceded him in death. He grew up in Cut Bank, Montana. After high school, he joined the Navy where he served on the aircraft carrier USS Orinskany during the Korean War. With a GI bill, he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and graduated with a BSEE. Then he went to work at Lockheed Missiles & Space Corporation for over 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann, and seven children, Martin, Tracy, Stephen, Jennifer, Trissauna, Dawna, and Andrea. Additionally, he had 16 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. For many years he tutored math at Michelson Elementary School and was an assistant coach to his grandson's, Quentin, Little League baseball teams.
At a later date, there will be a Celebration of Life where friends, relatives, and neighbors will be able to come together and remember such a good man.