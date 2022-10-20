William Nieder

August 10, 1933 - October 7, 2022
The Nieder family is sad to share that William Henry Nieder passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, Sharon, of 45 years, on Oct. 7.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
August 10, 1933 - October 7, 2022
The Nieder family is sad to share that William Henry Nieder passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, Sharon, of 45 years, on Oct. 7.
Bill was born in Hempsted, NY, on Aug. 10, 1933. Bill lived a full and rewarding life filled with many track and field accomplishments. He attended Kansas University where he won the 1955 NCAA title for shot put. Upon graduation from KU, he enlisted in the army where he competed in the shot put in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, earning a silver medal and gold medal, respectively. Bill held the world record for many years. He was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame and the Kansas University Hall of Fame for Track and Field.
Bill spent his working years as the owner and CEO of his company, which manufactured and installed safety padding around the world. Upon his retirement, Bill spent much of his time in their second home in Maui, traveling the world and playing golf.
Bill had seven children, Constance Danielson, Robin Knowles, Tawn Goetjen, Dodd Nieder and Brooke Nieder. In addition, he was “Dad” to Leslie Walters and Meredith Bostian. He had 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Nov. 13 at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys, Calif.
Death Notices
Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County, at no charge to families.
Life Tributes
For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos.
For more information on how to submit a Death Notice or Life Tribute, click here.