Theodore Walter Riedel

03/16/1957 – 10/11/2021
Diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on his first day of retirement in August, Ted passed away two months later at the age of 64, surrounded by his family and beloved dogs. He was born and raised in Santa Monica and moved to Oregon after graduation, where he first owned a small business, and then became a helicopter and small plane flight instructor. He then later moved to the Central Coast to continue his flight career where he met Monika, his wife of 31 years. They married at the Mission in San Luis Obispo and moved to Murphys to start and raise their family. At this point he switched his career from being a commercial pilot to working as an IT technician for the county of Tuolumne for 30 years, which allowed him to spend more time at home. Ted loved his family greatly and was always a kind, loving, and supportive husband, son, and father. He took care of his aging parents in their final years without a second thought. He loved the outdoors, and his retirement plans included extensive hiking, fishing, and camping in “God’s Country.” He loved Bluegrass music and enjoyed many years at Strawberry Music Festival with family and friends. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Gerhardt Riedel, and mother, Mary Elizabeth Riedel. He is survived by his wife, Monika, his children, Karl, Bethanni, and Katarina, and his two beloved puppies Riley and Echo. He is also survived by his two brothers and their wives, Fritz and Georgia, and Mark and Brigitte, his nephews, and extended family. Ted will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private memorial service will be held at a later time to honor and celebrate his life.