07/01/1934 – 04/16/2021
A Celebration of Life for Donna Hodge will take place at Tulocay Cemetary, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa on August 26th at 11:00. Happiness is…the Precious Moments we have shared.
Death notices
Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.
Life Tributes
For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.