Corinne Johanna Severud-Garcia, age 28, passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, in Sonora, Calif. She was the daughter of Ron and Diane Severud, of Murphys, Calif.
Raised in Murphys, Calif., she was a Calaveras County resident for most of her life. She attended Bret Harte High School, graduating in 2012. She worked for Avalon Health Care in Sonora for six years and for the last two years was a stay at home mom.
Her greatest joy and life accomplishments were being a mom to her two young daughters. She was an avid animal lover, especially her own pets of which she had several and with whom she held regular “staff meetings.” She did her best to always make people feel at ease and had no qualms about poking fun at herself in any situation. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, wicked sense of humor, and her overall zest for life. She had an innate ability to make friends wherever she went and to shine her light on everybody through humor and compassion. Her ability to embrace even the darkest moments and turn them into something inspiring was appreciated by all who knew her. Those who knew her best appreciated that she was an “old soul” who lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her two daughters, Audrey and Paige Garcia of Sonora; her parents, Ron and Diane Severud, of Murphys; her siblings, Heather Jenkins-Baumgardner (Jacob), of Salinas, Trevor Miller (Andrea), of Copperopolis; one niece, Emma Greer, of Salinas; two nephews, Brody and Jeter Miller, of Copperopolis; and her fiance, Brian Davis, of Copperopolis.
A celebration of life will be held on March 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Angels Gun Club, 2403 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite memories of Cory and a dessert to share. A private interment will be held for the immediate family.
Memorial donations may be sent to Corinne Severud-Garcia, c/o Mechanics Bank, 501 South Main Street, Angels Camp, CA, 95222. Cards may be mailed to the Severud Family at P.O.Box 2128, Murphys, CA 95247.