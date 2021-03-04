November 24, 1996 - February 21, 2021
Michael Ryan DeMasters passed away on February 21, 2021 when a vehicle crossed into his lane, colliding with his motorcycle. Born November 24, 1996 in Lodi, CA to Ryan and Darbi DeMasters, Michael was a third generation Calaveras County resident, spending most of his life in Valley Springs.
Michael attended Valley Springs Elementary through third grade and transferred to Mountain Oaks Charter School at the beginning of fourth grade. He attended Calaveras High School, but after the first quarter of his sophomore year he decided he liked his freedom and went back to Mountain Oaks. That spring, he became dually enrolled, also attending Columbia College where he focused on natural resources.
Michael’s paternal grandparents, Bud and Judy DeMasters, babysat him and his brother Christian until Mike finished third grade. Bud was instrumental in the development of the boys' love for the outdoors, teaching them how to fish, hunt, and camp. When Michael turned 16 his grandparents gave him his white jeep. At 17 he earned his motorcycle license, much to our dismay. By age 19, Michael already had more than 70 units from Columbia College and decided to submit his application to CDFW to become a Game Warden. After a lengthy hiring process, Mike entered the academy at 21 as one of the youngest cadets. He graduated the academy in 2018 and began work in his home county. Michael was a driven individual, but first and foremost he was a helper and protector of family, friends, and his beloved community.
Michael will be forever missed. May his spirit remain in the hearts of the ones he loved. He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Darbi DeMasters; brother, Christian (Stacey) DeMasters and nephews Thomas and Micah DeMasters; grandparents, Buddy and Judy DeMasters, Carolyn Miller Gleason, and Dennis (Barbara) Miller; uncles and aunts, John (Jill) DeMasters, Jamie Miller, and John Miller; cousins Holly and Marissa DeMasters, Brandon and Malene Miller, and William Snyder. Also, numerous extended family and friends. Let us not forget his second family… California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and ALL of the First Responders of Calaveras County.
Ryan, Darbi, and Christian DeMasters are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they are experiencing during this difficult time. Funeral services will be held at Double Springs Cemetery in Toyon on Monday, March 08, 2021 at 11:00 AM. It is outside so please dress accordingly for pastureland and weather. Although we are in the process of creating a high school scholarship in Michael’s name, details are not yet available. Please consider donating to the California Wildlife Officers Foundation, PO Box 865, San Carlos, CA 94070.