William Clayton Crawford, Jr.

William (Bill) was born in Angels Camp on Feb. 27, 1959, to William and Phyliss Crawford. He was the oldest of the family, later welcoming his brothers Chris and Todd. He graduated from Bret Hart High School in 1977. He attended Modesto Junior College where he earned his Associate’s degree, and subsequently transferred to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Management with an emphasis in Forestry.
Bill began his working career in the Sierra Foothills working for the Forest Service. He was hired on with PG&E working ground construction, then transferred to Diablo Canyon, in San Luis Obispo, in 1986. He dedicated 31 years to the Electrical Maintenance Department, retiring in 2017. During his time working at Diablo Canyon, he began as an Electrician Apprentice and eventually worked his way to a General Foreman position.
In 1994, Bill married and moved to Atascadero where he bought his first home and raised two girls, Courtney and Sydney. He eventually bought property down the road where he was fortunate enough to build two homes from the ground up. He learned that overseeing building projects was a great hobby.
Bill’s ultimate passion was being outdoors. He was a hunter, camper, fisherman, wood-cutter and skier. He had the opportunity to hunt in many different states with his closest friends. He eventually took on planning an annual hunting trip in Nevada for over 50 of his closest friends. Bill had many friends that spanned the United States and ranged in age from young to old. He seldom met a person that he could not strike up a conversation with and that he somehow was able to find a common bond.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Courtney and Sydney; brothers, Chris (Kamy) and Todd; and nephew and nieces, Rick, Rhiannon and Gilbert.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27 at 3 p.m at Angels Camp Gun Club. Arrangements by Angels Memorial Chapel 736-4552.