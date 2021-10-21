Edward Mulrooney

06/25/1938 – 09/23/2021
Edward Dennis Mulrooney, age 83, passed away at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento on September 23, 2021 following a brief and sudden illness. He was a resident of Greenhorn Creek in Angels Camp where he has lived for the past 5 years, on the 8th hole of their beloved golf course. Ed (or Denny as he is known to his family) was the oldest of five children, born to John and Margaret Mulrooney. His parents and two of his siblings have predeceased him. He has two remaining siblings with whom he was close, though they now live far from one another, Bobby and Eileen. He grew up moving between San Diego and New York, while his father served in the US Navy, until they ultimately settled in San Diego, where he made many lifelong friends. Following high school, he served in the US Air Force, until his discharge in 1961. He had a long and proud career in the Reprographics industry, which lead him around the country. He eventually purchased Stockton Blue in 1987, expanding the business to Lodi and Modesto, until he sold the business and retired in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dixie and his beloved dog, Finnegan. He also leaves behind his children, Kelly (Cathy), Dan (Colleen), Michael (Julie) and Bryan (April) and Dixie’s children Bobby (Charlotte), Cori and Richard (Allycia), grandchildren Caitlin (Reynard), Zachary (Darrah), Ryan (Breanna), Conner, Bridget (Kyle), Patrick, Liam, Iris, Owen, Angela (Josh), Ashley, Alayna, Kacie (Jeff), Tyler (Bobbie), Trevor, Sierra, Mikenzi and 10 great grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy and he and Dixie created many memories with large family gatherings (like First Sunday and Christmas Cioppino), including all of the family, their significant others and close friends they always treated like family. He often reminisced about his love of coaching Little League, being a Y Indian Guides dad, Cub Scouts with his boys, fishing, golfing with pals and with his kids. He also had a love for books (and owned a book store - Mulrooney’s Books and Blarney, in Murphys), wine and visiting the wine country, memories made at their family cabin in Arnold, and any family get-togethers where there was great food and a dry martini. He was always active in his community, serving on the boards of Stockton YMCA, the Downtown Parking District, and the Yosemite Club. Through his business he served in the IRGA (International Reprographics Association) and termed out as its President as well. While in Angels Camp, he was a member of the Greenhorn Creek Men’s Club and the Native Sons of California. Ed was a devoted husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He was loved by all who knew him and will be remembered fondly by so many for his smart business sense, his entrepreneurial spirit and his outgoing, fun demeanor. He has left an indelible mark on the lives of all of those around him. The world for all of us will never be the same. Private services will be held for Ed. Donations in his memory may be made to Native Sons of California (PO Box 151, Murphys, CA 95247) or Assistance League of Stockton (1323 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95205).