John Norman Knobloch was born in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 29, 1934, to John Henry and Cleda Rae. He grew up as a farm boy in Illinois until the family moved to California in 1949. In 1954, he graduated from Lodi High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean War as a Communication Specialist stationed on Okinawa. Upon leaving the Air Force in 1958, John enrolled in St. Gregory’s Seminary in Oklahoma. Later, he worked as a proofreader at the Lodi Sentinel Newspaper. He received his Master of Social Work (MSW) degree at Sacramento State College in 1970 and became a social worker in San Joaquin and Calaveras counties. In 1971 John married Charlsa Thompson and had daughter Lili in 1979. John and Charlsa started Mother Lode Productions in Angels Camp, showcasing local talent at the Angels Theater. They moved to Stockton in 1980 and for the next 20 years ran Curtain Calls, a local balloon and entertainment business featuring costumed characters and balloon decorations for many local Stockton events, including the Stockton Channel Deepening celebration in 1987. John served on many community organizations, such as the Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Airshow and Waterfest committees, Sertoma Service Club, Karl Ross Post 16’s Honor Guard, St. Bernadette’s Parish Council, and other local organizations. In 2006, he moved back to Calaveras County, where he remained, volunteering at the Calaveras Women’s Shelter and promoting local entertainment. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, John also enjoyed skiing, fishing, and nature. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Knobloch. He is survived by loving daughter, Lili Knobloch, grandson, Michael Ayden Bastopcu, sister Micheline (Mickey) Vogt, and brothers Lawrence and Joseph Knobloch. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church, Stockton, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Stockton Country Club from 1-4 p.m.

