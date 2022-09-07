November 16, 1936 - August 10, 2022
Frances Rae Doe Guillemin was born at home in Hodson, Calif., on Nov. 16, 1936, to Raymond Alfred Doe and Mary Louise Dutil. She was taken by cancer, peacefully and gracefully, on Aug. 10, 2022.
Frances' forefathers immigrated to the colonies in America in 1631. Her family eventually moved to California during the Gold Rush. She was the fourth generation to live in Calaveras County, specifically Rail Road Flat. While in Rail Road Flat, Frances was a Girl Scout leader, supported local teen and mothers' clubs, and served as secretary of the local church. She was also integral in saving the local school. In her "spare" time, she sold Tupperware and Avon.
Eventually, Frances became a dental assistant in Long Beach. In 1986, Frances graduated from nursing school in San Francisco. During that time, she was one of few nurses willing to care for patients suffering from AIDS.
Frances was previously married to Louis Aide Guillemin, who passed in March of 2013. She is survived by her life partner, Bill Gram; her four children and their spouses, Katherine Guillemin Decker and Dann Decker, Ricky and Darla Guillemin, Renee Guillemin Mesmer and Marc Mesmer, and Kenny Guillemin and Kelley Garcia. She will also be missed by her sisters, Katherine Aboody, Barbara Thienes, Donna Cova, Laura Porovich and Sharon Cooper. Frances was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one
great-great-grandchild. Unfortunately, she lost two of her grandsons in 2015 and 2016, San Jose police officer Michael Johnson and Joey Guillemin, respectively. We believe she is with them both now.
Frances loved spending time with her family and pets, loved cooking, knitting, reading, researching genealogy and living life in general. She was known as "Mom" or "GG" (great grandma) to many. Her motto was, "One more potato in the pot." She never turned a shoulder to anyone in need. She had a kind and generous heart. She will be missed by everyone who knew her and her enthusiasm for life.
A celebration of life is planned to take place on her birthday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Rail Road Flat Community Hall, 250 Rail Road Flat Road. It is open to all who knew Frances. Her one request was that no one wear black.
Written by Jamie Radack / her mom (Katherine).
