 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorraine Delores

Lorraine Delores

May 19. 1930 – August 17, 2022

Lorraine Delores Rollins has found her final rest after 92 years of providing loving care to her family, support to her community, and collaboration to her many business associates. Lori passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband Fred, sons Mike and Larry Gosselin, and daughter Melody, grand children Nicole Gosselin, Sean Gosselin, Rebecca Chotkowski, Jordan Gosselin, Chenelle Gosselin, and 12 great grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes Policy