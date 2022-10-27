May 19. 1930 – August 17, 2022
Lorraine Delores Rollins has found her final rest after 92 years of providing loving care to her family, support to her community, and collaboration to her many business associates. Lori passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband Fred, sons Mike and Larry Gosselin, and daughter Melody, grand children Nicole Gosselin, Sean Gosselin, Rebecca Chotkowski, Jordan Gosselin, Chenelle Gosselin, and 12 great grandchildren.
Lorraine was born May 19, 1930, in Seattle, Washington, to Timothy and Rose Brazil. It was the beginning of more than a decade of challenges to the world economy and freedom caused by the Great Depression and World War II. During those years, her life-long commitment to family, community and business were shaped by the values of hard work and perseverance that were the social standard of the time. Her childhood was spent in California and Oregon where she learned to appreciate her Irish heritage. Her mother, Rose, helped sustain her family as a WWII shipyard riveter and was a model of strength. Her father, Timothy, passed away when Lorraine was only 15. Lorraine finished her formative years knowing self-dependance and autonomy, having learned that every parent’s first commitment is to their children, followed by a commitment to a greater good.
Lorraine began her own family at a young age, and was blessed with three children, but was soon faced with unfortunate events which caused her to be a single mother. Rather than being overwhelmed, she built upon the experiences of her youth and, without hesitation, began a lifetime career as a serial entrepreneur. Her first business was a pub that she opened in her early twenties. By her mid-twenties she made her first real estate investment, a single-family home in need of a major remodel.
Lorraine’s beauty, glowing smile, commitment to her children, and work ethic were noticed by a young Korean War veteran and construction worker, Fred Rollins. He embraced her children as his own and joined her in marriage on October 22, 1960. They shared a lifelong dedication to family, business, and community. Fred remained at Lorraine’s side, as her primary, at home caregiver, through the long illness that ended her life.
Lorraine tested for, and received, her General Contractor license at a time when women were very seldom seen on the job. She was proud of her tile laying skills and visualizing the design of a project while in the field. Other businesses included an Alzheimer Care Home, and several motorcycle sales and repair shops, where she counseled, and often sponsored, teens in need of guidance.
Through her business activity, Lorraine learned that political change, and social justice, could be accomplished through activism. Her Alzheimer care strategies included social and behavioral support rather than excessive medication. Those strategies, and her discovery of abuse against elders in the early stages of dementia, led to her roles as a lobbyist who was received by Governor Deukmejian, guest lecturer, and an advocate for the formation of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Her commitment to social justice also led her to serving as a foster parent to four children when their parents were unable to provide care. When asked to contribute to the local California Boys Home, she went above and beyond the request by hosting a community luau that introduced elected officials and others in the business community to the good work being done by the organization to help troubled boys.
Although recruited to run for political office, Lorraine found her niche in the background, providing advice and support to community leaders who wished to be in the spotlight. However, when Calaveras County Water District was faced with the need to bring in a replacement Director, her skills and experience were recognized and applauded with her being unanimously selected by the existing Board to serve as a replacement Director over four other potential candidates. She was the first woman to serve on the CCWD Board.
Her family has been blessed by her guidance, support, and strong will. Despite her passing, she continues to live on through her three children, six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Her legacy continues.