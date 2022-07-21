January 30, 1929 - June 20, 2022
Alan Altaffer passed away peacefully at his home on June 20. He was 93.
Alan was born in Winter, Wis., and came to California in 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Borgen, in 1949. Alan and Joyce were married for 70 years and had a wonderful life together. They had four children, Gail, Debby, Brian and Mike. They lived in the house he built for 70 years. Alan worked in the Blagen lumber mill until it closed. He became a carpenter and eventually an independent contractor. Alan enjoyed hunting and fishing, hiking in the Sierra, and was an avid rock hound. He was a lifetime member of the Calaveras Gem and Mineral Society. His favorite hobby was cutting and polishing rocks.
Alan leaves seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by his wife, two sons and one grandson. Private services for the family will be held at a later date.