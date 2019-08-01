You are the owner of this article.
Karla Marie Nichols

Karla Marie Nichols peacefully passed away on July 25, 2019, in a Modesto Hospital. She was 51 years old. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Nichols of Vallecito, and two sons, Duston and Wyatt Lawson; parents, Richard and Nancy Ernst of Libby, Mont.; two sisters, Kim (Ron) Gehrmann of Valley Springs, Kelly (Scott) Alred of Fresno; two brothers, Kurt Ernst of Vallecito and Craig Ernst of Libby, Mont.

She was a very loving wife and mother. Karla Marie Nichols will be missed but not forgotten.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Angels Memorial Chapel, Angels Camp. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Angels Memorial Chapel in Angels Camp.

Interment will be at Vallecito Cemetery, Vallecito, Calif.

