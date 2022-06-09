 Skip to main content
Patrick Raymond Canning

March 17, 1939 - December 15, 2021

Patrick Raymond Canning, of Murphys, previously of Mill Valley, Calif., passed away on Dec. 15 after a long illness.

Ray, as he was known, was born in Wexford, Ireland, where he grew up. His parents were William Canning, originally from Portumna, County Galway, and Kate Grace of the Graces, from Drumoneer, County Tipperary. He emigrated to the United States after graduating with degrees in Math and Science from University College Dublin. Ray spent most of his career in sales and sales management with Fuji Digital Imaging, headquartered in Larchmont, New York. Ray was an avid rugby player and lifetime fan. Before emigrating to the U.S., he played rugby in Dublin for the Bective Rangers Football Club, then in Manhattan for the New York Rugby Club and in San Francisco for the San Francisco Rugby Club. He was also a longtime golfer and a member of the Presidio Golf Club in San Francisco, and the Sequoia Woods Golf Club in Arnold.

Ray is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen Halpin, originally of Rutland, Vt.; his son, Patrick (Jadza), from Walnut Creek, Calif.; his daughter, Tracy (Ian), of Sunnyvale, Calif.; and his grandchildren, Laura Canning, and Jack, Anna, Patrick, Clara, and Joey Belcher.

