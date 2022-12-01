10/09/1941 – 11/10/2020
In Memoriam Alan Robert Dove Oct. 9, 1941 – Nov. 10, 2020
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 1:34 am
Alan Dove of Murphys was born in the English village of Collingbourne Ducis in Wiltshire. He grew up in St. Albans where he attended the St. Albans County Grammar School for Boys.
At the age of twenty Alan emigrated to America. He eventually moved to Berkeley, California where he began a job in property management, the occupation he was to pursue for the rest of his working career. At this time he met his wife-to-be Allison. They were married at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Berkeley in 1966. His two older sons Andrew and Stephen were born in Oakland.
During his Bay Area years, Alan sailed for the St. Francis Yacht Club as a crewmember on the Bird Class sailboat Falcon. He completed his military service in the California Army National Guard, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6).
In 1970 Alan and his family moved to Victoria, British Columbia. His youngest son Jeffrey was born there.
Upon returning to the United States, the family settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona where Alan managed a tennis club and restored old buildings. He coached many of his sons’ soccer teams.
In 2002 Alan joined his longtime friend and business partner, Steve Drammer, in Murphys to complete The Arbors retail and residential development. After the project was finished he stayed on as property manager until the time of his passing.
Over the years Alan volunteered for many projects that benefited children and libraries. He found relaxation in walking his dogs. He was an avid reader who enjoyed a good mystery or books about World War II.
Alan is survived by his wife Allison, his sons Andrew (Rashmi), Stephen and Jeffrey, his grandchildren Maya, Rowan and Robert, his brother Norman (Carol) and sister Jillian and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Kathleen Dove and by his beloved miniature schnauzer Susie.
