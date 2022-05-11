Shirley Ann Smith

April 15, 1940 - April 24, 2022
On the evening of April 24, 2022, Shirley passed away, surrounded by family members at her home of 44 years in Valley Springs.
Shirley was 82 years old. Shirley was born in Fort Morgan, Colo., on April 15, 1940, to John and Alta White. When she was a small child, her family moved to Northern California. After her family moved to the Valley Springs area, she attended Valley Springs Elementary School and graduated from Calaveras High School in 1958. While living in Valley Springs, Shirley met and married Larry Lee Smith. Shirley and Larry were married for almost 63 years and raised four children together. Shirley was known throughout Calaveras County for her baking skills, providing baked goods for many fundraising events including Calaveras Boys Wrestling, church camp bake sales and other events. Shirley was a highly sought after expert seamstress and upholsterer, providing these services to family and friends, as well as customers throughout Northern California.
Shirley was preceded in death by both her parents, John and Alta White, as well as two of her four siblings, Larry White and Johnny White; her eldest son, Richard Smith; and her grandchild Kylee Smith. Shirely is survived by her husband, Larry Smith; her two sisters, June Downum and Judy DeMasters; three of her four children, Victoria Smith, Blain Smith and Ronda Rajewski; 12 of her 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Shirley's life will be celebrated privately by family and close friends. Because of Shirley’s wish to be privately celebrated, the family is asking that she be fondly remembered but no donations. Gifts or flowers are being accepted on her behalf.