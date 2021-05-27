Susan Robinson

May 15, 1954 – May 3, 2021
Susan A. Robinson, age 66, passed away in her home in Arnold on May 3, 2021.
Eldest daughter of the late Gerald and Joan Robinson, she was born in Pennsylvania, and lived many places across the state. In 1976, Susan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University. She went on to earn her master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Susan retired from a lengthy and productive career with Chevron in 2005, and has since pursued her passion for environmental conservation work.
An avid outdoors woman, Susan loved to swim, kayak, hike, garden and fly fish. One of her greatest delights were the times she out-fished her husband. She was a lover of all animals especially the cats who she rescued and gave a loving home to over the years. She also loved tending to the many wild critters who graced her deck, and watching the local birds. She was a fierce and tireless defender of our forests.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Micheal Walker; step-daughters, Rachel Swanson and Stephanie Walker; five grandchildren; sisters, Mary Shutt and Carrie Cake; nieces, Jennifer Shutt, Danielle Cake, Cassandra Vogel; and three great-nephews.
She will be deeply missed.