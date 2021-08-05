Vincent Costa

04/16/53 – 01/07/2021
Vincent,Vinny uncle, Vinny..passed away in the beginning of 2021 on the 7th of January at St. Joseph hospital in Stockton CA.Vince was know for his since of humor, always cracking jokes. Vincent had been a resident of Calaveras County since the early 70's. Vince and his late wife Nancy Costa raised a family of four children..Karen Costa *Glockner, Tina Costa ,Jeremy Costa,Holly Costa *Thayer. He had 5 grandchildren Atumn Rose Costa,Robert Glocker,Riley Thayer,Victoria Thayer,and Mr.Miles Thayer Vicent was know for his fence building business,fences he built still stand to this day. Vince and Nancy where involved in the Mt Ranch 4-H club,they owned and operated a small swine business, called Costa farms "The other white meat. He hosted many events with luao style hog..he had it down to a science I usually got to put the apple in the hogs mouth,everyone was very satisfied,when the hog hit the table. Vince also worked various other jobs throughout the tr-county..Quiles kilns ,Muphy's historical Hotel, Hurst Ranch feed store,Spence Ranch feed store,Calaveras County senior center(meals on wheels) and Jackson Ranchira Casino and Hotel.. His true enjoyment in life was fishing,with his fishing partner Nancy.Lake Melones was thier go to spot..Nancy passed in 2015,granting us with her angelic presence. Vince and Nancy where Butte fire survivors,by the grace of God he was able to rebuild and live the last three years of his life to the fullest!! He didn't only love fishing he had a great love for classic cars and restoration projects.. Vincent was the oldest of 12 children, he spent his youngest years in Sainas CA where he was born then in adolescence moved to Tuolume (Sonora region)..the family then moved to San Joaquin County(Linden)..where he met my mother and the family expanded. Thank you father for your sacrifices,and all the knowledge passed down.. You are missed by many!! Hope your dancing with mom!! REST IN PEACE!!