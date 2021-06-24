You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William (Bill) Edward Kelling

William (Bill) Edward Kelling

10/20/30 – 06/15/21

Our pop passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2021 at the age of 90. He moved to San Andreas with his parents from Farmington when he was 13 and graduated from Calaveras High School. He married and had 6 children and spent most of his life working hard and making a home for his family in Angels Camp. He loved heavy equipment, rusty metal, gardening and in later years camping with a great group of lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine and his son Donnie. He is survived by his sister June Kesterson, his children David Kelling (Nina), Shelley Steffen (Bud), Ed Kelling (Barbara), Roger Kelling (Vicki), Jeff Kelling (Tara) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. We will be forever grateful to his helpers Cherril, Julie and Larita and the wonderful people at Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. He will be in our hearts always. Memorial services will be private.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.