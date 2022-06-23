October 1, 1954 - June 2, 2022
Jay Anthony Darby, passed away peacefully at home in Murphys, Calif., on June 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jay was born in San Andreas, Calif., to Earle and Elda Darby on Oct. 1, 1954. He attended Murphys Grammar School and graduated from Calaveras High School in 1973. He grew up a country boy. His favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, and cruising on the backroads. He loved the outdoors and experienced many out of state hunting trips with his friends. Jay, was one-of-a-kind, and he drew many people in with his sarcastic wit and huge heart. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a man of all trades, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. From a young age he worked alongside his father, Earl, in the trades of masonry and plumbing. Jay obtained his contractor’s license, Darby & Sons Construction, and logging license, Darby Logging. He was involved in the elusive gas station committee, where he and other “old timers” would meet daily. His office could be found at the red table near the front door, there he was always willing to give candid advice and opinions to passersby’s. He spent hours reminiscing the past and hoping to add a few dollars to his pocket. Jay was a character and his biggest fans were his grandsons, Rowdy, Darby, and Jagger. They loved to go hunting, trapping, and fishing with their Papa Jay. Every outing with him was an adventure, to say the least.
Jay is preceded in death by his dad, Earle; his mom, Elda; and his sister Elizabeth (Airola). Jay is survived by sons Anthony and Morgan; daughter Jessica (Bottomley); son-in-law Eric (Bottomley); grandchildren Rowdy Bottomley, Darby Bottomley, and Jagger Darby; brother Rick Darby (Marcia); sister Maria Peirano; nieces and nephews Will Darby (Brandi), Joe Darby (Jaclyn), Amanda Davis (Randy), Kate Darby, Zach Airola, Matt Airola, Cody Conrado (Thea), John Peirano (Hannah), Krystin Hall (Harrison); as well as many cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Angels Camp Gun Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calaveras Foundation for Elizabeth Airola nursing scholarship.