11/24/1932 – 11/13/2022
Beverly Cromwell left the loving care of her family for the eternal peace and comfort of heaven on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 89.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 1:34 am
Born in Fresno on November 24, 1932, Beverly was a 33-year resident of Valley Springs. After a 17-year career as a bank teller at Central Sierra/Umpqua Bank, she spent the last 16 years enjoying her retirement. She loved to travel, visiting places such as the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, and Yellowstone. When she was home, she was an avid reader, a lover of music, and a classic TV fan.
Beverly was preceded in death by loved ones including her husband Ferris Cromwell, granddaughter Summer Cromwell, and brother James Freitas.
She is survived by her seven children: Bob Cromwell, Rick Cromwell, Glennda (Mark) Leintz, Jeannette (Gerald) Bishop, Jeff (Delores) Cromwell, Mike (Shawn) Cromwell, and Jeremy (Jackie) Cromwell, 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
