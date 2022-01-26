September 7, 1944 - January 13, 2022
Richard William Harper was born Sept. 7, 1944, in Lubbock, Texas, to Donald and Ruth Ryrholm Harper. He died peacefully, surrounded by family in Sebastopol, Calif., on January 13, 2022.
Rick spent his early years in Southern California and joined the navy in 1967, where his last duty was at Pearl Harbor. From there he moved to Calaveras County, first living in West Point, then eventually settling in Mokelumne Hill.
Rick was a finish carpenter by trade with his brother Jan, but his passion for being outside and active led him to be an accomplished surfer, hang-glider, juggler and bicyclist. He rode in five Death Rides and never missed a weekend juggling with his juggling community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruth, sister Judy, and brother David.
He leaves behind his wife, Juliet Streamfellow Harper; daughters Autumn (Mike Sherwood) and Alyssum (Trevor Garcia); grandchildren Quinn, Fiona, Rylee and Fynn, all of Sebastopol, Calif.; brother Jan (Karen); nephew Ryan Harper (Emily, Eva and Colton); and niece Carley Harper, all of San Andreas; mother-in-law Gail Cane, of Washington State; brother-in-law Jonathon Hett (Kimberly, Parker and Lauren), of Moraga, Calif.; numerous cousins; his entire
juggling community; and his friends in both Calaveras County and Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the organization of your choice or to the Yennega Circus based in Burkina Faso, Africa, which is a program for the advancement of women in circus and juggling. Donations may be made through PayPal, ehstephens@gmail.com, or Venmo @Erin-Stephens-34. Erin Stephens is one of the many people Rick juggled with in Calaveras County and shows that his love for juggling truly is worldwide.
A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at Shutter Tree Park in Mokelumne Hill on Saturday, March 12, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Please bring your juggling clubs and your stories of Rick.