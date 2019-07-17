Shirley Seitz passed away on June 12, 2019, peacefully and beautifully. She turned 99 on June 8 and told me the next day she was in her 100th year. She was born in Turlock on June 8, 1920, to Tinley and Lamyra Leedom. She had three siblings Barbara, Ethelbert and Kenneth.
She married Bob Seitz in 1953. They had four children, Tinley, David, Bonnie and Kelly. Shirley and Bob moved from Hayward to Arnold in 1969. She opened the school kitchen at Hazel Fischer in White Pines.
It is hard to put a life of 99 years into words. Shirley was an artist, knitter, gardener, reader, cook, volunteer, teacher and scout leader. She was a “Pink Lady” for many years at Mark Twain Hospital. My mom was a lifetime learner and took many college courses over the years.
Shirley and Bob loved to be outdoors and spent a lot of time at rivers and lakes fishing and painting. She would pack our VW van like a champ for six-week camping trips. Those trips were amazing and we will never forget those memories.
Shirley and Bob taught Sunday School at Chapel of the Pines in Arnold. Shirley touched many lives during her lifetime with her sweet view of life. She always said to live by the Golden Rule and “if you don’t have something kind to say, then say nothing at all.”
Bob and Shirley moved to the “the ranch” in the early ’80s and that was their slice of heaven on earth. Shirley gardened and canned and grew beautiful flowers and plants. Mom loved to travel and they did take off on some big adventures across the United States. After Bob’s passing, my mom and I were able to take many trips to visit family and friends. She was a great traveler right up until her last year or so.
There were many lifelong friends and family members with her at the time of her passing in the comfort room at Mark Twain Hospital. A good friend said a prayer in Shirley’s ear that requested angels and my father, Bob Seitz, to escort her into heaven. I will never forget that and mom passed a few minutes later. It was beautiful.
Shirley leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, as well as a brother-in-law, Bill, and his wife, Jeanne. Her loving sister Ethelbert is still living in Oregon. Shirley loved and nurtured many children in her life. Thank you to Johnny and Jan Hodges for always being there for us and loving mom so much. Thank you also to Lee Ann Harper for being there for us right until the last breath. Thank you to David and Cathy for making the long trip so many times to be with mom. Thank you to Sarah and Mark and Quentin and Lizanne for loving their Grandma so much and being there for her at the end of her wonderful life.
Shirley lived a beautiful, fulfilled life and she will be missed and remembered by many wonderful people.
There will be a celebration of life in the future. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Resource Connection Food Bank, P.O. Box 1656, San Andreas, CA 95249.