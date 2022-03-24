Clarence Hartley

February 3, 1936 - March 5, 2022
Clarence was a long-time resident of Angels Camp. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Central Sierra Bank. He loved his career which allowed him to help bring prosperity to the Foothills. He was also very generous with many charities in the community. He was also instrumental in donating to help start the building of the new hospital in San Andreas.
He leaves behind his wife Eve, one son, three daughters, 7 grandchildren and one great-grandson. There will be a celebration of life in the spring, his favorite time of the year.