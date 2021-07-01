07/06/1953 – 01/06/2021
Julie Kirke Rowe Kunesh, independent spirit, public servant, and family anchor passed away January 6th, 2021 at the age of 67. Julie was born July 6th, 1953 in San Leandro and raised with her brother by her parents Elgin and Letty Rowe. Of her youth, Julie spoke adoringly of her experience as a campfire girl, her animal friends, her unmatched baby blue mustang and her connection to the Sierra Foothills through her father’s construction of a family cabin in Lakemont Pines. Julie’s younger years yielded an ambitious woman who would first attend the University of California Berkley followed by the New College of California School of Law to earn her law degree. Throughout these years Julie advocated for individuals in psychiatric wards in the San Francisco region, she embraced the eclectic nature of The City, and she often joined historical protests of the 70s never ceasing to speak her mind. She later applied the gift of advocacy to greater lengths in Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Amador counties, serving “her people” as the Family Law Facilitator. Her devotion reached far beyond the expectations of her colleagues, as she prioritized the needs of the families and children whom she served above all. The only thing that consumed Julie’s time and heart more than her work was her family. Julie met her husband, Bill Kunesh, on the Tuolumne River in 1991 while Bill was leading an OARS rafting experience and they later married in 1992. Forever forth Julie grew closer to Bill through the California rivers that together they would share annually with their daughters and extended communities. Her love for world travel yielded Julie passionate about culture and the arts; applying her own artistic eye to film photography and weaving. But perhaps most of all, there was no greater light in Julie than when she danced swing with whomever she could entice to join her. Her future bucket list had no end. The Temptations guided her most recent aspiration to Broadway. She was enamored by the most eclectic arts and strove to embed the same mentality in her daughters. A woman of such an open heart, Julie was able to see and appreciate this world authentically. In addition to Bill, Julie is survived by her daughters Alexandra and Mikayla, her brother, David Rowe, sister-in-law Wrenae Rowe and nephews Dan and Sophia Rowe with their three boys. Julie is predeceased by her father and mother, her nephew Patrick Rowe, and her dear dog Jake and furball Kiwi. Julie adored and dedicated her later years to her mother Letty Rowe. Julie promised herself to her mother as she did everyone in her circle—going the extra mile for all of those in her life consistently. A service will be held in the Sierra Nevada Foothills this summer on August 7th, 2021 from 12-4:00 pm at 2487 Middle Drive, Arnold, CA. Anyone that may have been touched by Julie is welcomed to attend. Please contact our family at calakune@sbcglobal.net or (209) 770-5145 for more information. We welcome the sharing of photos and memories of Julie and intend to mark Julie’s place in the community with a bench amidst the Giant Sequoias of Big Trees. Memorial and monument donations may be sent to PO Box 545 Arnold, Ca 95223 to William Kunesh. All donations in excess will be donated to the Humane Society and Calaveras Resource Center. We cannot express our gratitude enough to the community who have supported our family throughout this time. Free spirit. Loyal companion. Trail blazer. Generous. Julie touched the hearts of many.