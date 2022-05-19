 Skip to main content
Debora A. Wagner

Debora A. Wagner

June 30, 1960 - April 17, 2022

Debbie, as many knew her by, died of natural causes after recovering from a surgery and is survived by two sons.

We love you. Our Mom helped many of the less fortunate people in the area and will be missed dearly. From her days in the CCC then Mt. Reba/Bear Valley to Fire Crew at Big Trees; even as Mr. Guise caretaker she was always a fighter and did so to the end.

There will be a celebration of life held on June 25 at Feeney Park. All extended friends and family are welcome to attend.

