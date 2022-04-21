06/21/1936 – 04/07/2022
Henry Wayne Barrentine, 85, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022. He lived in Valley Springs near Hogan Lake for 55 years. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Carl Barrentine and Bertie Barrentine, his Father In law and Mother In law, Joe Freeman and Seanna Freeman Crume, and his beloved wife Patricia Barrentine. He is survived by daughters Teresa Barrentine Cook and Debra Barrentine Bogowitz, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday April 23, 2022 at 11:30 at San Andreas Memorial Chapel. All who knew Wayne are welcome to attend.