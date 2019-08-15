You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Carol Ann Simpson Watson

Carol Ann Watson was born on April 7, 1936, in Seattle, Wash. In 1953 she moved with her family to California. She graduated from San Francisco State University in 1958.  She married her husband Richard in 1957. They were married for over 61 years when she passed away after a short illness. Carol worked for many years as an instructional aide, taught swimming to middle school students and catechism at her local church.

Carol and Richard retired to Calaveras County and have lived in Arnold for over 20 years. Carol was a member of the Independence Hall Quilters, The Arnold Angels, Our Lady Of  The Sierra Catholic Church, and volunteered at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Helping Hands.

Carol is survived by her beautiful family: her husband, a son and two daughters and their spouses, who have blessed her with seven grandchildren and four great-granddaughters and her sister.

A Funeral Mass and reception was held July 29, 2019, at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church in Arnold. Donations can be made to the Calaveras Humane Society, PO Box 528, Altaville, CA 95222.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.