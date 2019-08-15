Carol Ann Simpson Watson

Carol Ann Watson was born on April 7, 1936, in Seattle, Wash. In 1953 she moved with her family to California. She graduated from San Francisco State University in 1958. She married her husband Richard in 1957. They were married for over 61 years when she passed away after a short illness. Carol worked for many years as an instructional aide, taught swimming to middle school students and catechism at her local church.
Carol and Richard retired to Calaveras County and have lived in Arnold for over 20 years. Carol was a member of the Independence Hall Quilters, The Arnold Angels, Our Lady Of The Sierra Catholic Church, and volunteered at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Helping Hands.
Carol is survived by her beautiful family: her husband, a son and two daughters and their spouses, who have blessed her with seven grandchildren and four great-granddaughters and her sister.
A Funeral Mass and reception was held July 29, 2019, at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church in Arnold. Donations can be made to the Calaveras Humane Society, PO Box 528, Altaville, CA 95222.