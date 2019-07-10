Rocco John Malvini passed away June 30, 2019, at his home. Rocco was born Feb. 16, 1931, in Morgan Hill, Calif. He spent his childhood and most of his adult life in San Jose. He married Gladys Grace Valentine in 1958, and settled in San Jose near his family. In the early 1970s, Rocco came to Mountain Ranch to visit friends and fell in love with the area. He moved the family to Mountain Ranch in 1974, and has been an active member of the community for over 45 years.
In San Jose, Rocco was a construction foreman by trade but his passion was wine making. His father taught him the art of winemaking, and Rocco loved sharing this passion with his friends and family. The family opened a winery in Mountain Ranch and had a tasting room in Murphys for many years. Once Rocco’s health began to deteriorate, the family decided to sell the business.
Rocco and his wife, Gladys, were the epitome of unconditional love. Family traditions were very important to them, and he instilled the importance of these traditions in his children and grandchildren.
Rocco will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. He was beloved by many for his friendly demeanor and charisma, and he would often hear greetings of “Hey Rocco!” wherever he was in town.
Rocco is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Marie Gargiulo Malvini; and by his wife, Gladys Grace. Rocco is survived by his sister, Mildred Malvini Campbell; and his children, Ann Marie Addler (David) and Kenneth Malvini (Jacki); his grandchildren, Nickolas Malvini (Emily), Christopher Malvini (Angelia), Marian Greer (Roy), Mitchell Addler, Jack Malvini, Melanie Brown; and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Paden and Everly Greer, and Madeline Brown.
Rocco will always be in our hearts.
Public, graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on July 29, 2019, at Mountain Ranch Cemetery.