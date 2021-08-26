12/06/1934 – 07/31/2021
Richard William Mills, age 86, died at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas on July 31, 2021 following a brief illness. He was a local artist, showing and selling through the Petroglyphe Gallery in Mokelumne Hill. Richard was the youngest of four children born to Forrest W. Mills and Hazel Binns Mills in Ventura, California. His parents and two siblings, Robert and Carolyn, predeceased him. Richard’s family was always busy with projects, so he grew up learning how to use tools. He was a photographer for his high school’s yearbook and newspaper, and credited Dennis MacArthur, his photography instructor, with teaching him about composition, shape, balance, depth, and color. Richard’s transition to art began in junior college. After his transfer to San Jose State, Wendall Gates was his sculpture instructor, and he became “hooked” on three-dimensional work. During his junior year, he joined the Army and was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany for a year and a half. There he ran a Regimental Training Aids Center. When on leave, he traveled extensively in Europe, visiting museums, churches, and public buildings, and observing the work of regional artists and craftsmen. These experiences expanded his knowledge and influenced his perspective. After his discharge, he returned to San Jose State, graduating in 1961 with a B.A. in Art Education. He enrolled in graduate courses in sculpture and was hired by the college as a substitute teacher in life drawing and advanced sculpture. He also was assigned to teach a course in Police Plastics and Sketching (preservation of evidence). San Jose State had no foundry, but two friends had explored foundry work and done some casting by the time Richard joined them. In 1962, they found a vacant 5,000 sq. ft. factory close to the college. Richard and another graduate student rented it, transformed an office and storage room into two apartments, moved in, and rebuilt the existing foundry area. They both married and lived there with their wives. In 1965 the other student accepted a teaching position in Oregon. For the next three years Richard and his wife, Margaret, ran the art foundry, casting the work of students and other artists in addition to Richard’s sculpture and architectural commissions. Richard also worked in welded copper. He was selling through galleries in northern and southern California and had been in numerous shows. The property was sold to the state of California and slated for demolition in 1968 to make way for Highway 280. Following the loss of his studio and foundry, Richard and his wife moved to Los Gatos. He took a job as a graphic artist at San Jose State College Instructional Resources Center, where he worked for 30 years. He also rented industrial space in San Jose and set up a foundry, but this was never satisfactory. He eventually abandoned the effort and focused on his work at San Jose State. He was introduced to computer graphics in the 1980s and worked in this evolving field until he retired in 1998 and moved to Calaveras County. Richard supported the Calaveras County Art Council, Calaveras Community Foundation, Calaveras Mentoring Foundation, Amador Community Foundation, Foothill Conservancy, California State Railroad Museum, Crocker Art Museum, Haggin Museum, and the Smithsonian. He was a member of the Society for Industrial Archeology and participated in local efforts to protect, preserve, and restore the Knight Foundry, a historic water-powered foundry and machine shop in Sutter Creek. His wife had the same interests, and they toured museums and historic industrial sites throughout the United States. In their youth, they drove to visit her family in Maryland and Virginia almost annually. Their trips took them to 19 states, Washington, D.C., Canada, and Mexico. Annual trips also included Ventura, where they helped with “Pier Under The Stars” an important local fundraiser. In 2015 they cruised the Rhine River from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland, celebrating their 51st anniversary in Cologne, Germany. Three years later, they traversed the Panama Canal. Richard is survived by Margaret, his wife of 57 years; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Rena Mills of Ventura; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Wilbur and Carole Smith of Murphy’s; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Vincent and Sharon LaVigna of Modesto; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard’s ashes will be placed at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calaveras County Art Council and the Knight Foundry Alliance.