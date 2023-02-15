May 27,1931 – January 29, 2023
Bonnie Jack Dillashaw, 91, passed peacefully at home in Angels Camp after battling cancer. Born in Jayton, Texas, his family moved to Vanport City, Ore., in 1941, where his father worked in the shipyards. The family moved to Angels Camp in 1945. Jack often spoke of the welcoming community, feeling Angels Camp would be his forever home.
At age 15, Jack began his construction career working for his father. He attended Bret Harte, where he played basketball and baseball; he graduated in 1948.
Jack and three Angels Camp friends were drafted in 1952, choosing the Marines. While on leave, he married Gladys Egermayer, his lifetime love. He attended construction battalion school, serving two years at Camp Pendleton.
Returning home, Jack worked as a construction foreman for contractors in the five surrounding counties. A foreman at 25, he supervised a crew of 20-plus men building the silos for Calaveras Cement Co. In 1982, he went into business with sons, Clay and Hal, forming Dillashaw Construction. Retiring at 62, he began his new profession: golfing in his signature cowboy hat with old and new buddies at Greenhorn Creek.
An avid horseman, he packed into the mountains, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He will be remembered for his humor, jokes and stories.
Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gladys; sons Clay and Hal (Janice) Dillashaw; daughter Laurie Jurgens; granddaughters Jody (Ben) Garcia, Rachel (Sam) Kaua; grandsons Brandon and Chad (Maddy) Dillashaw, T.J. (Rebecca) Dillashaw, Justin Dillashaw, Kurt (Sarah) Jurgens, K.C. (Callie) Rigmaiden; five great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter; his sister, Mary Malispina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Jack and Billie Dillashaw, sister Caroline Masey, brother Harold Dillashaw and son-in-law Mark Jurgens.