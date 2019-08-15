James Aubrey Redding 2nd, at the age of 85 years, passed away in Lodi on Aug. 2, 2019, of a brief illness.
He was born in Stockton to James and Hazel Redding. After his birth, the family moved to San Francisco. As a very energetic boy, he would ride his bicycle up and down the hills of San Francisco. He would venture out and visit Fleishhacker Zoo, Sutra Baths and Play Land.
His adventures continued with his father having a paper route. He rode on the back of his Fathers motorcycle and grabbed the papers from the side car and threw them to the door steps. This began a lifelong love for motorcycles. The family once again moved to be closer with other family members in Vallecito. He was inducted in 1954 in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956. He came back to Vallecito and met and married the love of his life, Patricia Stanley. They were married and had four children, Robert, James 3rd, Craig and Michelle, and resided in Angels Camp.
Jim worked for various construction companies as a backhoe operator and then became a member of Operating Engineers Local Union 3. After his family was raised, Jim and Patricia ventured out to Lodi, where they lived the rest of their lives. In their retirement years they traveled with their dog GiGi to many National Parks and they loved the ocean. His favorite hobbies were his motorcycles, an Indian and a fully dressed Harley Davidson, and a 1933 Plymouth with a rumble seat.
He was a driven, hardworking, full-of-life, fun loving man, who loved adventures such as taking his kids for wild rides up the Chicken Ladder (you would have to be there). When he was not able to drive any longer he had a scooter which got him around town to all of his favorite cantinas, and the one thing that he said would make his day was a simple wave or hello. He was loved greatly and will be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death was his father, James Aubrey Redding; sweet mother, Hazel Brantner Redding; his dear wife, Patsie Dianne Redding. He is survived by his children, Robert (Tami) Redding, James Redding 3rd, Craig (Nancy) Redding, Michelle (Tony) Ceccarini; grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Shannon, Lauran, Jeffrey Redding, Sasha Hamm; and several great-grandchildren.
Service will be Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hicksville Cemetery, 9963-10101 Arno Rd., Galt, CA 95632.